In Mariupol, large redeployment of russian vehicles recorded in direction of Berdiansk

In the temporarily occupied Mariupol, Donetsk Region, a large redeployment of russian equipment with different markings was recorded in the direction of the temporarily captured Berdiansk of the Zaporizhzhia Region.

This follows from a statement by Petro Andriushchenko, an adviser to the mayor of Mariupol.

"We are recording a large transfer of equipment in the direction of Berdiansk. Various markings, including the "two triangles" marking of the FSB of russia," the message says.

The preliminary destination is the city of Prymorsk and Tokmak in the Zaporizhzhia Region.

"Recent weeks have significantly strengthened this direction as a living assault force," Andriushchenko added.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, earlier in the temporarily occupied Mariupol, equipment of the aggressor state of the russian Federation with new markings was spotted.

In addition, thanks to the fixation and escorting of military convoys with engineering structures through Mariupol, the partisans managed to discover a new base of the occupiers in the Rozivka District of the Zaporizhzhia Region on the territory of an agricultural enterprise. It is claimed that this farm is home to engineering units and units responsible for military logistics.