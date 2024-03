Difference between actions of terrorists in Crocus and russians in Ukraine is only on a scale. Evil the same

Terrorist No. 1 Putin will use the terrorist attack in the Crocus City Hall to destroy even more lives.

The mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko has stated this in a column on Ukrainska Pravda.

"Putin will use the terrorist attack to destroy even more lives. Nord-Ost, Beslan, Ryazan sugar, Crocus City Hall - terrorist attacks, some of which bordered on the date of Putin's election and after which the dictator could make any decisions without consequences. According to representatives of the EU and intelligence of Western partners, after the presidential "election" russia may launch another major offensive in Ukraine. Currently, it is creating a new group of troops of more than 100,000 soldiers. Events in the Crocus will facilitate Putin's mobilization process. Russian propagandists have already picked up Putin's delirium about the "Ukrainian window," through which the militants had to escape. Thus, there will be mobilization in russia. Now it has something to explain to the population," Vitali Klitschko wrote.

The mayor of Kyiv stressed that on the day of mourning for those killed in the Crocus shopping center, russia itself continued to kill. Canceled the festivities to mourn the deaths, but continued to launch rockets to carry the death into Ukraine.

"Kyiv and Kharkiv, Dnipro and Odesa, Shostka, Uman, Kostiantynivka and hundreds more cities and villages of Ukraine... tens of thousands of our compatriots have been killed by russian terrorists for more than two years. Two mutually destructive theses easily coexist in the heads of the citizens of the neighboring country: "ISIS terrorism against russians is bad, but russian terrorism against Ukrainians is good." Today terrorist No. 1 is trying to get sympathy from the civilized world. The inhuman asks for humanity. And the world responds with humanity: it lowers flags, expresses sympathy. Although the difference between the actions of terrorists in Crocus and the actions of russians in Ukraine is only on a scale: russia kills more. Evil is the same," Klitschko said.

In these conditions, Ukraine needs to strengthen its defense, the mayor of Kyiv said.

"We live next to an insane neighbor, with a manic disorder called "Kyiv in 3 days." As long as the terrorist is alive, he will not abandon the intention to seize Ukraine. Therefore, fortifications and defense lines, concrete pyramids, excavators, tractors, shovels, etc. The issue of fortifications concerns not only frontline regions, but also those that may become frontline tomorrow. The topic of fortifications of Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Poltava, Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia and other regions, which tomorrow may face a new invasion of the enemy, is today a priority," Vitali Klitschko stressed.

As reported, today the Secretary of the Security Council of russia, Nikolai Patrushev, answering the question of a journalist, who is to blame for the terrorist attack, said: "Of course, Ukraine." At the same time, the russian foreign ministry rejected the offer of Interpol to help in the investigation of the terrorist attack.