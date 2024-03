Share:













The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) have completed an investigation on suspicion of four people involved in the scheme of electric energy seizure during martial law of the Ukrenergo national energy company, which caused damage to the company for UAH 716 million.

This is stated in the NABU message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The investigation found that in March 2022, United Energy LLC, at that time one of the largest traders in Ukraine, purchased more than UAH 716 million of electricity from NEC Ukrenergo.

"Despite the company's existing debt to the state-owned company, the head of the relevant department of Ukrenergo did not stop the sale. At the same time, one of the commercial banks acted as the guarantor of payment, and the chairman of the board made the decision to issue a guarantee uniformly and in violation of the procedure. Electricity was subsequently sold to real market participants, and the received funds were transferred to the accounts of a foreign company controlled by the organizer of the scheme, which is also a business partner of the NABU and SACPO case on the theft of PrivatBank funds. Ukrenergo never received the money for the supplied electricity. When it turned to the guarantor bank with a demand for debt repayment, it was refused," the message says.

According to the report, in January, the NABU and the SACPO exposed the scheme and reported suspicion to its organizer, director of the Ukrenergo department, chairman of the board of a commercial bank and director of a private company.

“The proceedings against United Energy were carried out both in relation to a legal entity to which criminal legal measures can be applied. Thanks to this and timely actions of the NABU and the SACPO, more than UAH 700 million were seized on the accounts of companies involved in the scheme. In order of international cooperation, funds were also blocked in the accounts of a company abroad, controlled by the scheme organizer. At the same time, attempts were made to remove this blocking by interested parties by sending fake letters to the relevant foreign law enforcement agencies on behalf of detectives and prosecutors. In addition, in order to prevent significant debts from market participants to Ukrenergo, the NABU handed over proposals to the NEC to amend certain provisions of market rules that were supported," the message says.

United Energy is associated with businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in March, a Kyiv court arrested the corporate rights of more than 10 companies of businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi.