"Servant of the People" wants to suspend Poroshenko from Rada meetings

70 members of the Verkhovna Rada from the Servant of the People faction are asking the parliamentary regulatory committee to suspend the ex-president, leader of the European Solidarity party, Petro Poroshenko, from 5 plenary sessions.

MP Olha Vasylevska-Smahliuk announced this in her Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I thank 69 colleagues from the Servant of the People faction who supported the statement to the Verkhovna Rada's Regulation Committee about the need to suspend Member of Parliament of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko from participating in five sessions of the parliament," she wrote.

According to her, earlier Poroshenko, accompanied by three bodyguards, moved around the parliament building, preventing other MPs from reaching the session hall.

"And he also inflicted a personal insult on me, without actually arguing the issue of evading participation in plenary meetings of his faction, announcing constant unnecessary interruptions in meetings, etc.," Vasylevska-Smahliuk claims.

