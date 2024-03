Kuibyshev Refinery shuts down one of two key oil processing facilities after a drone attack – Reuters

The Kuibyshev Refinery stopped the operation of one of the two primary oil processing units. The reason for this was the Ukrainian drone attack on the night of March 23.

This was reported by the Reuters agency with reference to two interlocutors who have information on this issue.

The agency sources said that the CDU-5 crude oil distillation unit (Crude Distillation Unit) was installed as a result of the drone attack.

The installation is used to remove various impurities from crude oil and then separate the oil into gasoline, diesel, kerosene, and other fractions. The production capacity of CDU-5 is 9,500 tons.

The Kuibyshev Refinery is equipped with two similar installations. Stopping the operation of one of them means turning off half of the enterprise's capacity.

According to Reuters, in 2023, the Kuibyshev Refinery took 29th place among oil refining enterprises in russia, providing 1.34% of the total volume of oil refining.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on the night of March 22-23, an unmanned aerial vehicle attacked the Kuibyshev Refinery. It is located in Samara, russia.

On March 24, the russian Telegram channel ASTRA reported with reference to its own sources that key equipment was damaged at the Kuibyshev Refinery due to a drone attack.

Gasoline production in russia during March 13-19 decreased by almost 4% and by more than 5% in relation to the release plan.