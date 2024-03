Share:













Copied



The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) hit the large landing ship, Kostyantyn Olshansky, which was stolen by the russians ten years ago during the occupation of Crimea.

Dmytro Pletenchuk, the spokesperson for the Naval Forces of the AFU, stated this on the air of the FreeDom TV channel.

According to him, a real "detective story" happened with the ship stolen by the russians.

For a long time, Kostyantyn Olshansky stood in the bay of occupied Sevastopol. The russians gradually dismantled the ship for spare parts.

However, after the Ukrainian military attacked the amphibious ships Olenegorsky Gornyak and Minsk, the occupiers decided to restore the ship, Kostyantyn Olshansky.

Pletenchuk explained that all the ships listed above are ships of the same series (project 775), which means their external similarity.

The spokesman of the Armed Forces Navy noted that Olenegorsky Gornyak and Minsk were seriously damaged as a result of Ukrainian attacks. For this reason, the occupiers decided to restore the ship Kostyantyn Olshansky and pass it off as a repaired Olenegorsky Gornyak or Minsk.

For this reason, it was decided to attack the ship stolen by the russians. The Neptune anti-ship complex was used to destroy it.

The damage to Kostyantyn Olshansky is being clarified, but, as Pletenchuk stated, it was out of order for a long time.

He did not specify when exactly the attack was made on the ship Kostyantyn Olshansky.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, overnight into March 24, the Defense Forces of Ukraine launched a missile attack on occupied Sevastopol.

The 13th ship repair plant, the main hub of special communications of the Black Sea Fleet of the russian Federation, and three ships that were in Sevastopol Bay at the time of the attack were struck.

As a result of the missile attack, the large amphibious ships Yamal and Azov were hit. Later, it became known that the reconnaissance ship Ivan Khurs was also hit by the attack of the Armed Forces.