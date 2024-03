Share:













On the night of Tuesday, March 26, russian invaders attacked Ukraine with 12 Shahed-type UAVs, which were launched from the occupied Crimea and the Kursk Oblast. Air defense forces shot down all enemy drones.

This follows from a statement by Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk.

"Overnight into March 26, 2024, the enemy attacked with 12 attack UAVs of the Shahed-type from Cape Chauda - Crimea and Kursk Oblast - russia, as well as two S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles in the direction of the Donetsk Region," he said.

According to him, the Defense Forces shot down all 12 Shaheds.

The air attack was repulsed by mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces in the Mykolayiv and the Kharkiv Regions.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, said that according to preliminary information, air defense forces shot down at least eight enemy drones over the Kharkiv Region.

According to Vitalii Kim, the head of Mykolayiv Regional Military Administration, on the night of March 26, three Shahed-131/136 UAVs were destroyed by air defense forces and means in the region.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled 50 attacks by the russian occupying forces in six areas of the front during the past day. The most "hot" now is in the Lyman and Novopavlovsk Axes.