Losses of enemy personnel up 640 to 437,390 people, equipment - by 25 armored vehicles, 22 artillery systems

Losses of personnel of the russian troops on March 24 increased by 640 to 437,390 people, and Ukrainian defenders also destroyed 25 armored combat vehicles, 22 artillery systems, and 18 cruise missiles.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) posted on the Telegram channel of the StratCom, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

During the day, the enemy lost 11 tanks (a total of 6,887), 25 armored fighting vehicles (a total of 13,183), 22 artillery systems (a total of 10,877), 47 vehicles and tankers (a total of 14,454), seven units of special equipment ( total - 1785), 29 drones (total - 8539) and 18 cruise missiles (total - 2010), and three air defense vehicles (total - 726).

Since the start of the war, the enemy has also lost 347 aircraft, 325 helicopters, 1,018 jet artillery units, 26 ships/boats, and one submarine.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the losses of personnel of the russian troops on March 22 increased by 1,050 to 435,760 people, equipment - by 12 tanks, 19 armored vehicles, 36 artillery systems, and 39 cruise missiles.