The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) refutes false information from social networks, as if citizens will not be able to make transfers or pay in cash for services or goods of individual entrepreneurs and other legal entities.

"This is not true! The National Bank proposed to increase the transparency of cash transfer operations. It is about the fact that cash funds transferred by citizens in favor of individual entrepreneurs/legal entities must be credited by payment service providers to the accounts of the latter (by IBAN number) in non-cash form," the regulator emphasized.

That is, nothing has changed for citizens: they can, as before, choose the convenient type of transfer and payment for services or goods of individual entrepreneurs and other legal entities - in cash or non-cash.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Bank returned the ban on P2P transfers from hryvnia payment cards of Ukrainian banks to cards of foreign banks from October 5, 2022.

It is noted that the permission for P2P transfers abroad from hryvnia payment cards, adopted in April 2022, enabled Ukrainians to support their loved ones, who were forced to move to other countries due to the full-scale aggression of the russian federation, during the most difficult period.

At the same time, after more than 7 months of martial law, the role of such a tool to support citizens abroad is diminishing, while the risks of using it to circumvent restrictions on currency purchases are increasing.

On July 21, the NBU adjusted the official hryvnia exchange rate by 25% to UAH/USD 36.5686.

From August 6, 2022, the National Bank canceled the restriction, according to which banks and non-banking institutions had to buy cash currency from the population at a rate no lower than the official one.

The National Bank allowed banks to sell more currency to the public.

The National Bank has been implementing managed exchange rate flexibility since October 3.