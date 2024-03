Ukrnafta acquires first special permit in the last 14 years

The largest oil-producing company, Ukrnafta, received a form of a new special permit from the State Geology and Subsoil Service, and this is the first special permit received by the company in the last 14 years.

This follows from a statement by Ukrnafta, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

It is noted that the new special permit increased the company's reserves by 100,000 tons of oil and 1 billion cubic meters of gas.

In particular, it is about 56.5 square kilometers of technological areas in the north-east of Ukraine.

The seller of the special permit was another state-owned company - a subsidiary of PJSC Nadra of Ukraine, Chernihivnaftogazheolohiya.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Ukrnafta ended 2023 with a profit of UAH 24 billion.

In 2023, Ukrnafta increased oil production by 3% to 1.4 million tons.

In November 2022, the shares of Motor Sich, Ukrnafta, AvtoKrAZ, Ukrtatnafta, and Zaporizhtransformator (ZTR) were alienated into state ownership for the period of martial law.

After its completion, the assets may be returned to their owners, or their value may be reimbursed.