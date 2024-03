Share:













Copied



Over the past day, March 23, the occupiers lost 990 people. The total number of russian casualties in this war since the full-scale invasion is 436,750.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022, to March 24, 2024 approximately amounted to:

personnel - about 436,750 (+990);

tanks - 6876 (+24) units;

armored combat vehicles - 13,158 (+28) units;

artillery systems - 10,855 (+44) units;

MLRS - 1018 units;

air defense equipment - 723 units;

planes - 347 units;

helicopters - 325 units;

UAVs of operational-tactical level - 8510 (+47) units;

cruise missiles - 1,992 units;

ships/boats - 26 units;

submarines - 1 unit;

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 14,407 (+63) units;

special equipment - 1778 (+10) units.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, over the past 24 hours, a total of 75 combat clashes took place in different areas of the front, most of them on the Novopavlovsk Axis near Krasnohorivka, Novomykhailivka and Heorhiyivka.

On March 23, a total of 64 skirmishes were recorded on the russian-Ukrainian front; the enemy attacked the most in the Novopavlovsk direction, where the russians tried to break through the defenses of the Ukrainian troops 27 times.