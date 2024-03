Share:













Polish farmers have completely blocked the movement of trucks at the Yahodyn and Rava-Ruska checkpoints between Ukraine and Poland.

Andrii Demchenko, the spokesperson for the State Border Service of Ukraine (SBSU), stated this on the air of the telethon.

Pickets are now being held in the directions of Uhryniv, Yahodyn and Rava-Ruska. However, at the last two checkpoints, Polish farmers completely stopped the movement of trucks traveling from Ukraine to Poland. Now, there are 500 trucks waiting in line.

Trucks moving from Poland to Ukraine also stand in queues, but they are slowly being let through.

There are also queues at the border with other countries.

"We have queues in three directions - Slovakia, Hungary and Romania. In particular, in the direction of the Uzhhorod checkpoint, which is the border with Slovakia, as of this morning, about 300 trucks are waiting in line," he said.

According to Demchenko, about 800 trucks are standing in line at the Tisza checkpoint on the border with Hungary. In front of the Porubne checkpoint, about 400 trucks are waiting to enter Ukraine from the territory of Romania.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, commenting on blocking the movement of Ukrainian trucks on the border with Poland, said that only 5% of Ukrainian agricultural exports pass through this border. Hence, the reason for the protests of Polish farmers lies not in grain but in politics.

On February 20, Polish farmers began a stricter restriction on the movement of vehicles on the border with Ukraine.