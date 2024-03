Share:













Overnight into March 24, a fire broke out at an oil depot in the settlement of Hvardiiske in occupied Crimea. Before that, explosions were heard on the peninsula.

This follows from a statement by the Telegram channels, Crimean Wind and Crimean Bridge.

According to the Crimean Wind Telegram channel, the explosions took place in the Simferopol district and the suburbs of Simferopol.

"Four explosions rang out in the Simferopol district, our subscribers report. And three more explosions somewhere in the suburbs of Simferopol," the report said.

It was clarified there that in the morning, explosions rang out from the side of the village of Hvardiiske, where the russian oil depot is located, and then a column of smoke was visible.

In addition, the russians blocked the Crimean Bridge.

Later, Crimean Wind clarified that the fire occurred at the oil depot as a result of the drones hitting it.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, overnight into March 24, there were at least two explosions in the temporarily occupied Sevastopol, which occurred near russian military facilities.