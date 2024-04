Share:













Copied



China's exports of ships jumped during the first two months of 2024, both in terms of volume and value, official data has shown.

This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

China exported a total of 937 ships from January to February, up 59.9 percent year-on-year, according to the General Administration of Customs.

The export value soared 180.6 percent from a year ago to 48.25 billion yuan (about 6.8 billion U.S. dollars) during the two months.

China's shipbuilding industry has expanded in recent years. The three major indicators of the industry – output, new orders and orders on hand – secured the top position in the global shipbuilding market for the 14th straight year in 2023, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said in January.