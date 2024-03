Share:













A war might break out between Armenia and Azerbaijan if Yerevan refuses to discuss the delimitation and demarcation of the border with Baku, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said.

"There will be a war at the end of the week. And I know what will happen at the end of this war," Pashinyan said at a meeting with residents of the village of Voskepar, Tavu Region.

According to him, he foresees how, after that, "ordinary peasants" will come to Republic Square in Yerevan and tell the authorities: "We had no information, but you all knew."

Armenia should not allow war with Azerbaijan; therefore, it is necessary to go for "adjustment of the border," emphasized Pashinyan.

He noted that "there is a real possibility" to start the process of delimitation and demarcation of the border between the two countries. We are talking about the section from the village of Baganis to the village of Berkaber in the Tavu Region, explained Pashinyan.

In early March, Azerbaijan demanded that Yerevan hand over eight villages on the border, which Baku considers occupied. We are talking about the non-exclave Baganis-Ayrum, Ashaga Askipara, Heyrimla, and Gizilgadzhila, as well as the exclave Yukhara Askipara, Kyarki, Sofula, Barhudarla in the Tavusa region. Baku denies that it occupied 31 villages that Yerevan considers its own.

After Azerbaijan's demand, Pashinyan stated that the listed villages were never on the sovereign territory of the country. According to him, villages with these names never existed both during Soviet times and later. He proposed to "first fix the territory of the Republic of Armenia" so that Baku would have the opportunity to "clearly formulate where and why Azerbaijan has territorial claims to Armenia."

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, at the end of September 2023, the war in Nagorno-Karabakh ended, as a result of which the region came under the control of Baku. More than 100,000 Armenian population of the region had to leave it. The unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (NKR), which existed since 1991, self-dissolved on January 1, 2024.