Ukraine's Air Defense down 31 of 34 enemy Shahed at night

Overnight into Saturday, March 23, russian troops launched 34 Shahed-131/136 attack drones and four S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles on the territory of Ukraine; the air defense forces managed to destroy 31 drones.

This follows from a statement by the press service of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on Telegram channel, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

It is noted that at night, the enemy attacked Ukraine with 34 Shahed-type attack UAVs (launch areas - Kursk Oblast, RF; and Cape Chauda, Crimea).

In addition, the russians launched four S-300 missiles at the Donetsk Region.

"As a result of anti-aircraft combat, mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces, anti-aircraft missile units, and Air Force aircraft destroyed 31 Shaheds within the boundaries of Poltava, Mykolayiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson Regions," the message reads.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, overnight into March 22, the occupiers launched 88 missiles of various types and 63 attack drones on the territory of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian military shot down 92 air targets: 55 Shaheds and 37 missiles.