During the past day, March 22, Ukrainian soldiers on the front line thinned out the enemy army by 1,050 occupiers. The invaders also got rid of 39 artillery systems.

A total of 257 units of enemy equipment and weapons, including cruise missiles, were destroyed.

The details were reported in the morning operational summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

Estimated losses of the enemy in manpower the day before amounted to 1,050 people. Thus, on the morning of March 23, the enemy army had lost about 435,760 of its soldiers during the full-scale invasion.

Ukrainian soldiers actively "demilitarized" enemy equipment and weapons.

In particular, twelve russian tanks were destroyed the day before (the enemy lost 6,852 of them in total), 19 armored fighting vehicles (13,130 in total), and 36 artillery systems (minus 10,811 units during the full-scale invasion).

The number of russian anti-aircraft missiles (1,018), air defense equipment (723), airplanes (347), and helicopters (325) that have been destroyed currently remains unchanged.

But the Ukrainian soldiers landed as many as 75 UAVs of the operational-tactical level (a total of 8,463), and 39 cruise missiles flew off (1,992 destroyed in total).

For the enemy fleet, the previous day passed without losses: as before, the summary indicated 26 destroyed ships/boats and one submarine.

Meanwhile, the enemy lost 57 units of motor vehicles and tank trucks (a total of 14,344), and the russians lost 19 units of special equipment (1,768).