On the night of March 23, it became known about explosions and a fire at the Kuibyshev Refinery in russia's Samara Oblast.

This was reported by russian Telegram channels.

According to russian pages on social networks, residents reported an explosion at the Kuibyshev Refinery.

As a result of the explosion, there was a fire at the Refinery near the city of Novokuibyshevsk in the Samara Oblast.

According to preliminary data, the plant was attacked by a drone.

In turn, the authorities of the oblast reported that the primary oil refining column caught fire as a result of a drone attack on the Kuibyshevsk Refinery JSC.

"At night, UAV attacks were carried out on oil refineries in the region. As a result, a column of primary oil processing caught fire at the Kuibyshevsk Refinery. There were no casualties or injuries," regional officials stated.

Kuibyshevsk Refinery specializes in the production of motor fuel, including gasoline and diesel fuel of the Euro-5 environmental standard, as well as several dozen other petroleum products popular on the market.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Financial Times wrote that the United States allegedly urged Ukraine not to strike at russian oil refineries and other energy infrastructure, as it worries that this could lead to higher energy prices and further escalation.