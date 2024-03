Share:













UK intelligence predicts further attacks by the aggressor country of the russian federation on critical objects of Ukraine.

This is stated in the intelligence review of the British Ministry of Defence.

The department recalled that on March 21, russia carried out the first large-scale strike on Ukraine in more than a month using long-range aviation.

Russian strike forces included at least 10 Tu-95 aircraft from the Olenegorsk and Engels air bases, as well as MіG-31 fighters. At least 20 missiles were fired, including russia's newest Kh-101/Kh-102 cruise missile and a Kinzhal ballistic missile, which targeted locations mainly in Kyiv.

It is noteworthy that 44 days have passed since the previous airstrike on Kyiv.

The British Ministry of Defence admits that the long break in long-range air strikes was associated with management and planning problems.

The sanctions likely limited russia's ability to access key components for both aircraft and missiles, the ministry explained.

The successes of Ukrainian air defense also likely complicated the planning of russian missions.

British intelligence believes that russia will almost certainly continue to strike at critical targets, as far as aircraft, crews and weapons stocks allow, in an attempt to maintain pressure on the Ukrainian government and population.

"This is symptomatic of a prolonged campaign where tactical air, such as fighter aircraft and helicopters, continues to have limited impact on the overall conflict," the review said.

Recall that the russian federation this night launched 151 means of air attack in Ukraine. Air defense forces shot down 55 Shaheds and 37 missiles.