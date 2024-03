Share:













New Ukrainian kamikadze drones, which are assembled from water pipes, plywood and plastic bottles, are already constantly hitting the positions of the russian occupation army.

This was reported by the Defense Express military portal.

So, it is reported that the fairly large drone is assembled from plywood, which, it seems, has been lined with dense polyethylene, the fuel tank is made of 5-liter bottle, the tail is a water pipe, and the hardware compartment is a plywood box.

New Ukrainian kamikadze drone. Photo: Defense Express

According to the journalists of the military portal, this is exactly what an ideal kamikadze drone should look like, because its only task is to make one flight, which should end with it simply crashing into the target. Thus, the most expensive thing in it is a small-sized internal combustion engine and a control system.

New kamikadze drone. Collage: Defense Express

"And in the current conditions: the cheaper the structure that provides this single, but bright flight - the better. If it can be assembled from the assortment of a small hardware store - it is ideal. If it does not require high-precision machines and highly skilled workers - even better.

This is exactly what this Ukrainian kamikaze drone, the name of which is unknown, but with one characteristic feature - a sticker with the heroes of the animated series The Simpsons, demonstrates," Defense Express writes.

Sticker on Ukrainian kamikadze drone. Photo: Defense Express

Also, according to the portal, the enemy notes that the camera of this drone is attached to it from below. That is, such a kamikadze drone is a classic barrage munition with the possibility of control at the terminal site, and not only for hitting stationary targets. Although an even "poorer" configuration is also not excluded.

"At the same time, such details as the size of the combat unit, as well as the flight range, remain unknown. But given the size of the fuel tank, it is possible to assume that it is still intended for striking targets at a range of several tens of kilometers from the front line," the journalists summarize.

