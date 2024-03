Share:













In March, Ukraine exported 20% of sugar volumes to African countries.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Ukraine is actively developing a new direction for sugar exports. During March, almost 8,000 tons of the product were delivered to three African countries - Cameroon, Libya and Guinea," said Taras Vysotskyi, First Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food.

According to him, in general, the situation in the sugar market is stable, the sugar produced is enough for the internal needs of Ukrainians and ensuring the necessary export volumes.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in November 2023, the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food and the National Association of Sugar Producers of Ukraine (Ukrsugar) signed a memorandum of understanding.

According to the document, the maximum volume of sugar exports in 2023/2024 marketing year will be up to 650,000 tons.