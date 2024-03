Share:













The Kyiv City State Administration has appointed Yevhen Pushkov as the provisional director general of the Kyivpastrans municipal enterprise.

This is stated in the message of the Kyiv City State Administration, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The duties of the director general of the Kyivpastrans municipal enterprise will be temporarily performed by the deputy director general of the enterprise Yevhen Pushkov," the statement said.

Earlier, Pushkov worked as the director of the Kyivpastrans branch "Trolleybus Repair and Operation Depot No. 2."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the director of Kyivpastrans Dmytro Levchenko quit.

Kyivpastrans provides services for transportation of passengers by land road, electric transport (trolleybus, tram, funicular) and railway transport of domestic traffic (urban railway transportation).