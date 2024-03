Share:













Oil products leaked into the Dnieper River as a result of the russian attack on the Dnipro HPP.

This was reported by the State Environmental Inspectorate of the Southern District.

"As a result of the impact on the Dnipro HPP, soil contamination was recorded, oil products leaked into the water body of the Dnieper River, and the specialists of the Inspectorate took water samples for the purpose of laboratory research.

All received materials will be handed over to the Operational Headquarters of the State Environmental Inspectorate of Ukraine and law enforcement officers," the message reads.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the aggressor country of the russian federation launched 151 air attack means over Ukraine this night. Air defense forces shot down 55 Shaheds and 37 missiles. The enemy attack on March 22, 2024 is second only to the massive shelling on December 29, 2023, and is the second largest ever since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

In particular, in the Dnipropetrovsk Region, energy facilities were damaged in the Dniprovskyi, Kryvorizkyi, Pavlohradskyi, and Kamyanskyi districts. Windows in houses were broken by the blast wave. There are interruptions with electricity and water supply.