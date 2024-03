Share:













On Friday, March 22, the russian occupiers fired at the thermal power plants of the DTEK Energo company, seriously damaging the property of the plants.

This follows from a statement by the company, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"At night, the enemy carried out a massive attack on the energy infrastructure of Ukraine. The DTEK thermal power plant was attacked. We are checking the information about the victims. The possessions of the stations were seriously damaged. After the shelling ended, the employees of the enterprises promptly began to eliminate the consequences and restore the operation of the equipment," the message says.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, overnight into Friday, March 22, russia carried out the largest attack on the energy system of Ukraine in recent times.