The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, announced that overnight into March 22, the russian occupation forces attacked the Ukrainian energy industry, a HEPP dam, residential buildings, and transport with more than 60 Shaheds and almost 90 missiles. He emphasized that russia is fighting against ordinary life, and this life must be protected "from these inhumane Moscow."

He announced this on his Facebook page.

"During the night, there were more than 60 Shaheds and almost 90 missiles of various types. The world sees the targets of russian terrorists as clearly as possible: power plants and energy supply lines, a hydroelectric dam, ordinary residential buildings, and even a trolleybus. Russia is fighting against people's ordinary lives. My condolences to the families and relatives of those who died from this terror," the message reads.

He informed that the necessary services are already working in all the cities affected as a result of the attack. Electricity supply is also being restored. Restoration work is carried out "everywhere it is needed" - Kharkiv and the region, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, Khmelnytskyi and the region, Vinnytsia, and Ivano-Frankivsk.

"Russian missiles do not have delays, like aid packages to our state. Shaheds do not have indecision, like some politicians do. It is important to understand the price of delays and delayed decisions. Patriot systems must protect Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia; air defense is needed to protect people, infrastructure, houses, and dams. The partners know exactly what is needed. They can definitely provide support. These solutions are needed. Life must be protected from these non-humans from Moscow," Zelenskyy emphasized.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on the morning of Friday, March 22, the russian invaders attacked Ukraine's largest hydroelectric power plant — the Dniprovska HEPP in Zaporizhzhia. A fire broke out at the station.

Russian occupying forces also struck Kharkiv more than 15 times. They aimed at energy facilities, as a result of which the city is actually completely without electricity, problems with water supply are observed.

In the Khmelnytskyi Region, critical infrastructure facilities were damaged, and there are reports of injuries and one death. There may be people under the rubble.