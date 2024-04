China's non-financial ODI up 10 pct in first 2 months

China's non-financial outbound direct investment (ODI) increased 10 percent year-on-year to 149.64 billion yuan (about 21.09 billion U.S. dollars) in the first two months of the year, official data showed.

This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

Non-financial ODI in countries participating in the Belt and Road Initiative came in at 33.18 billion yuan during the period, an increase of 0.6 percent year-on-year, according to the Ministry of Commerce.

The turnover of contracted projects overseas grew 9 percent year-on-year to 138.06 billion yuan, the ministry said.