Share:













Copied



The energy startup Radia, based in Colorado (U.S.) and specializing in the production of energy using wind turbines, plans to build a WindRunner aircraft for its own needs, which will be used to transport turbine blades and will become the largest aircraft in the world, CNN reports.

The idea of ​ ​ building a unique aircraft arose after it became clear that the components of wind turbines are too large to transport them by road, so alternative means of transportation need to be created.

According to information published by the developer, the length of the liner will reach 108.5 meters, height - 24 meters. The volume of the cargo compartment can accommodate three Olympic pools.

The developers assure that WindRunner "can land on airstrips as short as 1,800 meters, something no other large commercial aircraft can achieve." It is also added that the runway can be simple packed-dirt or gravel.

At the same time, Radia says that the size is groundbreaking, the aircraft will not be innovative from an engineering point of view. The developers focus "on existing technology and safety by using, where applicable, tried-and-true aviation materials, components and fabrication techniques that have FAA [US Federal Aviation Administration] approval, are already in mass production and are lowest-risk.”

The first board is planned to launch into the sky by 2027.

As you know, currently the largest aircraft in the world is the Ukrainian AN-225 Mriia, which was destroyed by the russian occupation army in 2022 at the beginning of the full-scale invasion. At the end of February this year, the Security Service of Ukraine completed an investigation into the destruction of the Mriia aircraft and collected evidence of the guilt of former Antonov State Enterprise officials, director general and head of the air security unit, who did not allow saving the plane by their actions.