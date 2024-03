Share:













On Thursday, the pay card sell rate for US dollar made 39.3574 UAH/USD and the buy rate made 38.8261 UAH/USD.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from BIN.ua.

The average card Euro buy rate made 42.1846 UAH/EUR, and the sell rate made 42.9226 UAH/EUR.

Foreign currency exchange rates for payment cards:

USD EUR Buy Sale Buy Sale Average 38.8261 39.3574 42.1846 42.9226 Highest 39.1390 40.1500 42.4300 43.4500 Lowest 38.7000 39.1500 41.7000 42.4500

On July 21, the NBU adjusted the official hryvnia exchange rate by 25% to 36.5686 UAH/USD.

From August 6, 2022, the NBU canceled the restriction, according to which banks and non-banking institutions had to buy cash currency from the population at a rate no lower than the official one.

The NBU allowed banks to sell more currency to the public.

The National Bank has been implementing managed exchange rate flexibility since October 3.