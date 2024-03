Share:













The Verkhovna Rada introduced liability for violations of legislation in the field of lobbying.

A total of 290 MPs voted for the bill 10373, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Amendments will be made to the Code on Administrative Offenses, which provide for:

- addition of administrative fines by prohibition of lobbying;

- liability for lobbying without registration;

- responsibility for non-submission or untimely submission of a report by a lobbying entity, submission of knowingly inaccurate information by a lobbying entity to the Transparency Register, non-submission or untimely submission to the National Agency on Corruption Prevention of an application to stop lobbying, lobbying in the interests of a person who is can’t be a beneficiary in accordance with the requirements of the law "On Honest Lobbying and Advocacy in Ukraine", or the lobbying entity's conclusion of an agreement on the provision of lobbying services with a person who cannot be a client in accordance with the requirements of the Law "On Honest Lobbying and Advocacy in Ukraine";

- taking actions or making decisions in conditions of conflict of interests during lobbying;

- expanding the powers of employees of the National Agency on Corruption Prevention by giving them powers to draw up protocols according to the above articles.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 12, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed the law on honest lobbying.