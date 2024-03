Share:













The Roshen Kremenchuk confectionery factory (Poltava region), which is part of the Roshen corporation, one of the largest confectionery producers in Ukraine, has reported a net profit of UAH 9.421 million for 2023.

It was stated in the message of the enterprise about the general meeting, which is scheduled for April 29, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is also noted that in 2023 there are no plans to pay dividends.

At the same time, it is planned to send 5% of the net profit received by the enterprise in 2023 to replenish reserve capital, and leave 95% of the net profit unallocated.

The Roshen Kremenchuk confectionery factory finished 2022 with a profit of UAH 374,000.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in February, in the russian Lipetsk, a court decided to nationalize the Roshen Lipetsk confectionery factory.

The ultimate beneficiary of the Roshen Kremenchuk confectionery factory is Oleksii Poroshenko, the son of the former president Petro Poroshenko.

The Roshen corporation includes one confectionary in Kremenchuk, two in Vinnytsia, one in Kyiv, as well as UAB Roshen Klaipeda confectionery plant (Lithuania) and Bonbonetti Choco factory (Hungary); Roshen Vinnytsia dairy plant, frozen Lipetsk factory (russia).