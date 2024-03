Share:













On the morning of March 21, Poland took its fighters to the air due to the massive russian missile attack on the territory of Ukraine in order to "ensure the safety of Polish airspace."

This was reported by the press service of the operational command of the Polish army on X.

Thus, the operational command of Poland observed tonight the intense activity of the long-range aviation of the russian federation, connected with air and missile strikes on objects located on the territory of Ukraine.

The agency reported that all necessary procedures to ensure the safety of Polish airspace were activated, and the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Poland is constantly monitoring the situation.

Residents warned that Polish and allied aircraft had been taken to the sky, which could cause increased noise levels, especially in the southeastern region of the country.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, during the massive attack on Ukraine overnight into Thursday, March 21, the russians fired 31 missiles of various types over Ukraine. All were destroyed by Ukrainian air defense. The main direction of the attack was Kyiv.

A total of 13 people were injured on the morning of March 21 as a result of the russian missile attack on Kyiv.

Explosions rang out in Podilskyi, Shevchenkivskyi and Sviatoshynskyi Districts. The Kyiv City Military Administration published a photo of the destruction caused by the russian terrorist attack.