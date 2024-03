U.S. ambassador responds to massive missile attack on Kyiv this night

The massive missile attack carried out by the russian military on Kyiv overnight into March 21 could be russia's response to a meeting of security advisers in Kyiv, where a peace formula was discussed.

This was announced by the U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine, Bridget A. Brink, on X.

She commented on today's russian attack on Kyiv, as a result of which more than ten people, including a child, were injured.

"Russia's response to yesterday's meeting in Kyiv of security advisers from around the world to discuss Volodymyr Zelenskyy's peace formula?" said Brink.

The ambassador also thanked the soldiers of the air defense forces of Ukraine for their protection.

On March 20, Jake Sullivan, the adviser to the U.S. President on national security, arrived in Kyiv. He held a meeting with the head of the President's Office, Andrii Yermak.

During a large-scale air alert, the russians attacked Kyiv with missiles. Explosions were heard, and the work of air defense was reported. Missile fragments fell in three districts of the capital.

According to preliminary information, 12 people, one of them a child, were injured as a result of enemy shelling. A total of 79 people were evacuated. Information about the victims is being clarified.

Meanwhile, the Kyiv City Military Administration showed the consequences of a massive strike. In Kyiv, fragments of missiles fell on a kindergarten, and residential buildings and cars burned.