Six educational institutions were damaged in Kyiv as a result of an enemy attack. Fragments of enemy rockets fell on educational institutions in two districts. Windows and doors were broken in a kindergarten and a school in Sviatoshynskyi District.

This was reported by the Kyiv City Military Administration.

"In the Shevchenkivskyi District, the windows of the buildings of the school and two kindergartens were also damaged, and debris fell into n the territory of one kindergarten," the report says.

Owners of real estate damaged as a result of enemy shelling can receive assistance from the city.

During the latest large-scale air alert, the russians attacked Kyiv with missiles. Explosions were heard, and the work of air defense was reported. Missile fragments fell in three districts of the capital.

According to preliminary information, 12 people, one of them a child, were injured as a result of enemy shelling. A total of 79 people were evacuated. Information about the victims is being clarified.

Meanwhile, the Administration showed the consequences of a massive strike. In Kyiv, fragments of rockets fell on a kindergarten, and residential buildings and cars burned.