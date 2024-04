A Long March-8 rocket, carrying the relay satellite Queqiao-2 for Earth-Moon communications, blasts off at the Wenchang Space Launch Center in south China's Hainan Province. Photo by Xinhua/Yang Guanyu.

China launched a new relay satellite to provide Earth-Moon communications services, a key step for its future lunar exploration missions such as retrieving samples from the far side of the moon and exploring the lunar South Pole region.

A Long March-8 rocket, carrying the satellite dubbed Queqiao-2, or magpie bridge-2, soared into the sky from the Wenchang Space Launch Site in south China's Hainan Province.

After 24 minutes of flight, the satellite separated from the rocket, and entered the planned Earth-Moon transfer orbit with the perigee at 200 kilometers and the apogee at 420,000 kilometers. The satellite's solar panels and communications antennae were unfolded, according to the China National Space Administration (CNSA).

"Today's launch has laid a good foundation for the ensuing flight control of the Queqiao-2 relay satellite", – said Ge Ping, deputy director of the CNSA's Lunar Exploration and Space Program Center.

However, the successful launch is only the first step of the Queqiao-2 mission. A series of important maneuvers such as midway trajectory correction, decelerating near the moon and orbit adjustment will be carried out before Queqiao-2 enters its target elliptical orbit around the moon to become the world's second relay satellite deployed beyond Earth orbit.

"After that, communications tests will be carried out to determine whether the Queqiao-2 relay satellite has the ability to support the sample collection mission from the far side of the moon", – Ge said.