Russian troops launch missile attack on Kharkiv, it is known about 5 killed and 7 injured

On Wednesday afternoon, the russian occupation army launched a missile attack on Kharkiv, as a result of the attack, an eight-story building and a production workshop of one of the enterprises in the Kholodnohirskyi district were damaged, currently 5 killed and 7 injured are known, people may still be under the rubble.

Deputy Head of the Main Directorate of the National Police in the region Serhii Bolvinov, Head of the Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov and the State Emergency Service announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Bolvinov said on his Facebook account that around 1 p.m. the enemy struck the city, probably with a Kh-59 missile - an eight-story apartment building and a production plant in the Kholodnohirskyi district were damaged.

“The fire covered more than 1,000 square meters. Ordinary typography, shop for the production of furniture and paint products... Three killed and five wounded. Among the wounded are employees of the enterprise, two of them are in serious condition. A rescue and firefighting operation is underway. Unfortunately, the number of killed and wounded may be higher," he wrote.

According to the State Emergency Service, as a result of a hostile blow to a production building on the territory of one of the enterprises of Kharkiv, a fire occurred on an area of ​ ​ more than 2,000 square meters.

Rescuers took the bodies of 5 killed people from the rubble.

7 people were injured.

"Due to the abundance of flammable materials in the building and the inter-storey destruction, the fire area increased to 10,000 square meters... The death toll at the site of the enemy strike increased to 5. Work is ongoing," the State Emergency Service added.

In turn, Syniehubov said that as a result of today's missile attack on Kharkiv, 6 people are in hospitals, in particular 65-, 37- and 46-year-old men with moderate injuries, and a 46-year-old man is in serious condition.

One victim refused hospitalization.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 11, russia attacked Kharkiv with Shahed-type strike drones.

As a result of the enemy attack, the buildings of a hotel, a communal institution, residential buildings and cars were damaged, there were no injuries.

Around 1 p.m. on March 20, russian terrorist troops struck Kharkiv with a missile. According to preliminary information, the russian occupiers attacked Kharkiv with a Kh-59 missile, as a result of which a large-scale fire began.

Three killed were known. Later, the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office informed that the death toll increased to four, seven people were injured.