Share:













Copied



The information about the agreement and the planned visit of Pope Francis to Moscow is not true.

This was stated by the representative of the Vatican, Matteo Bruni, the Bild agency writes on Wednesday, March 20.

On March 19, the French Intelligence Online resource reported that the Pope plans to go to Moscow in June at the invitation of russian dictator putin to meet with russian diplomats. According to the publication, the pontiff was supposed to mediate in the negotiations regarding Ukraine, after which he would visit Ukraine.

"It's not true," Bruni said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in late April, Pope Francis announced that the Vatican is participating in a peacekeeping mission to try to end the "conflict" between russia and Ukraine.

On March 10, Pope Francis stated that the war in Ukraine is fueled by the imperial interests of not only russia, but other parties as well.

On October 25, the press secretary of the president of the russian federation, Dmitry Peskov, stated that the Kremlin is not opposed to joining the United States and Pope Francis in the "Ukrainian settlement."

On December 18, the Pope said that he does not see an end to the war in Ukraine.