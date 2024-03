Share:













Finland is the happiest country in the world.

This is stated in the annual World Happiness Report.

According to the report, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden, Israel, the Netherlands, Norway, Luxembourg, Switzerland and Australia also made it into the top ten happiest countries.

The USA, Germany and France are among the 30 happiest countries. The USA is in 23rd place, Germany - 24th, France - 27th.

Ukraine ranks 105th in this ranking. In the last place in the rating is Afghanistan (143).

The publication of the report coincides with the International Day of Happiness, which is celebrated on March 20.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, even before the full-scale invasion, Ukraine go east places in the ranking of the happiest countries. In 2019, Ukraine took 133rd place and was between Chad and Ethiopia.