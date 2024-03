Share:













Copied



Britain's King Charles III has made his first public appearance since rumors of his death spread. The monarch left Windsor Castle and arrived at Clarence House in London on March 19, where official photos were taken. The monarch, who is continuing treatment for cancer, was in the back seat of a limousine as he left his home in Berkshire before arriving in the capital.

According to the Daily Mail, on Tuesday, March 19, King Charles III met with Korean War veterans at Buckingham Palace, during which he stood, smiled and chatted with the British. It turned out that the false news about his death was spread by the russian media, which claimed that the monarch died due to complications from cancer, citing unnamed sources. Thus, the British Embassy in Moscow issued an official statement confirming that King Charles III is alive.

Photo: dailymail.co.uk

It will be recalled that on March 18, a number of mass media reported the alleged death of the King of Great Britain, Charles III. They referred to a fake document allegedly from Buckingham Palace announcing the king's death. However, neither on the official website of the Buckingham Palace, nor in the social networks of the royal family, nor in the British publications, did this information appear.

On February 5, it became known that the King of Great Britain, Charles III, was diagnosed with cancer.