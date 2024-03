Share:













In February 2024, compared to February 2023, the ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih Mining and Metallurgical Plant (Dnipropetrovsk Region) increased steel production by 17% to 77,000 tons.

This is stated in the message of the enterprise, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Also, compared to February 2023, iron ore concentrate production increased by 35% to 572,000 tons, blast furnace coke - by 57% to 77,000 tons, iron - by 33% to 116,000 tons and rolled products - by 16% to 73,000 tons.

According to the report, the reason for this growth was the difficult situation with energy supply in February 2023 due to damage to the energy infrastructure of Ukraine by the aggressor.

"At the same time, in February 2024, the production activity of the enterprise again suffered a negative impact due to Russian attacks on the energy infrastructure of the Kryvyi Rih district. Thus, the volume of pig iron production decreased by 22% compared to the previous month, while the production of steel and rolled products was kept at about the level of January 2024. Also, despite interruptions in energy supply, it was possible to increase the production of iron ore concentrate to 572,000 tons, which by 4% exceeds the figure of the previous month," the report said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2023, compared to 2022, the ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih Mining and Metallurgical Plant (Dnipropetrovsk Region) reduced steel production by 18.5% to 1 million tons.

In 2023, iron production decreased by 7.2% to 1.6 million tons, rolled products - by 19.2% to 0.9 million tons, coke - by 20.3% to 0.9 million tons, ore production - by 2.1% to 11.4 million tons.

At the same time, concentrate production increased by 0.4% to 4.6 million tons.

The capacity of the enterprise is designed for annual production of more than 6 million tons of steel, more than 5 million tons of rolled products and more than 5.5 million tons of cast iron.

Mittal Steel Germany GmbH, which is part of the ArcelorMittal international holding, owns 95.1283% of the company.

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih is the largest producer of steel products in Ukraine, specializing in the production of long rolled products, in particular rebar and wire rod.