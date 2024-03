Tomorrow, IMF will consider 3rd revision of program for Ukraine - Zhelezniak

Tomorrow, March 21, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will consider the third revision of the program for Ukraine.

Yaroslav Zhelezniak, a member of the Verkhovna Rada from the Holos faction, announced this in his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Yes, tomorrow there will be a meeting of the IMF Board where the third revision of the program for Ukraine will be considered," he wrote.

Accordingly, following the Board's decision, the following is expected:

- a tranche of USD 880 million;

- updated memorandum (I don't think there will be significant changes or new points).

At the same time, there is no corresponding meeting in the calendar on the IMF website.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the decision of the IMF Board of Directors regarding the first review of the program was preceded by a Staff-Level Agreement reached on November 10, 2023.

On March 31, 2023, the Board of Executive Directors of the International Monetary Fund approved the four-year program Extended Fund Facility (EFF) for Ukraine.

The program envisages measures to support fiscal, external, price and financial stability and economic recovery in a period of high uncertainty, as well as improve corporate governance and strengthen state institutions with the aim of post-war reconstruction and Ukraine's acquisition of membership in the European Union.

The EFF program is implemented in two stages (war and post-war) and provides access to credit funds from the IMF in the amount of SDR 11.6 billion (equivalent to USD 15.6 billion).

Tranches under the program are provided based on the results of quarterly reviews.