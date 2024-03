Share:













The Cabinet of Ministers has allowed the state enterprise Guaranteed Buyer to sell electricity produced from renewable energy sources (RES) purchased from producers, not only on the domestic market but also on the European market.

This follows from a statement by the Ministry of Energy, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

It is noted that this will increase the efficiency of the implementation of "green" electricity, reduce the amount of offloading of RES electricity producers in surplus conditions, and improve the ability of the Guaranteed Buyer to make settlements with investors.

"Since the beginning of the full-scale war, the enemy has occupied, damaged, or destroyed about 50% of our energy infrastructure, including RES. At the same time, in two years, we managed to add more than 600 MW of RES capacity to the power system, which is important for balancing the system and, at the same time, an indicator of the correctness of the chosen we are on the way to the development of clean energy. Therefore, the creation of conditions for the development and support of RES will be a priority for the state," said Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in March, the Cabinet of Ministers improved the auction model for the sale of "green" electricity.

In April 2019, the Cabinet of Ministers created the state-owned enterprise Guaranteed Buyer to perform the functions of a Guaranteed Buyer of electricity from renewable sources.