The European Union has previously extended the cancellation of tariffs and quotas on the export of Ukrainian agricultural products for another year, until June 5, 2025, while if the export of some types of agricultural products exceeds the average volumes of 2022 and 2023, tariffs on them will be introduced again.

This follows from a statement by the European Parliament, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"On Wednesday, the European Parliament and the EU Council reached a preliminary agreement on the continuation of trade liberalization measures for Ukraine. The temporary suspension of import duties and quotas on Ukrainian agricultural exports to the EU will be extended for another year, until June 5, 2025, to support Ukraine in the ongoing russia's aggressive war," the message reads.

At the same time, the European Commission can take swift action and introduce any measures it deems necessary if Ukrainian imports cause significant disruptions in the EU market or the markets of one or more EU member states.

"The regulation also provides for emergency braking for particularly sensitive agricultural products, namely poultry meat, eggs, and sugar. MEPs managed to expand this list to include oats, corn, cereals, and honey. They also got firm commitments from the Commission to take measures in case of a sharp increase in wheat imports from Ukraine. The base period for triggering emergency braking will be the years 2022 and 2023, which means that if the import of these products exceeds the average volumes for these two years, the tariffs will be reintroduced," the message reads.

It is noted that now the European Parliament and the EU Council must give the final green light to the temporary agreement.

"The current suspension of the agreement expires on June 5, 2024. The new rules should enter into force immediately after the end of this period," the message reads.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in May 2022, the EU canceled customs duties on all Ukrainian goods for a year.

At the same time, in May 2023, the EU extended the "economic visa-free regime" with Ukraine for another year.