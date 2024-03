Share:













Polish President Andrzej Duda said that the aggressor country, russia, is going to attack the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) in 2026-2027. According to him, there is evidence that this is precisely why russian dictator vladimir putin is doubling the pace of russia's transition to a military economy.

President Duda said this in an interview with CNBC.

With that in mind, he called on NATO to urgently increase defense spending to ensure that the Alliance does not become russia's next target of attack.

"Duda repeated his calls for NATO members to increase their military contributions to 3% amid new reports that Moscow may be ready to target the military alliance within two to three years," the article said.

The Polish leader emphasized that increasing the military investment of the Alliance is more critical than ever. He called the planned increase in Polish defense spending a sign of common sense.

"We have two or three years in which we can increase our efforts, stockpile ammunition and produce weapons to maximize European security, to be ready and to make sure that an invasion does not happen," Duda said.

He emphasized that all this should be done "so as not to get involved in a fight." According to the Polish President, the goal is to create a deterrent able to guarantee that NATO is not attacked. "This is the whole point because none of us wants war," he added.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Germany has information about the preparation of russia's attack on NATO from 2026.

Almost half of Poles expect an attack by the russian federation in the coming years.