Former British Defense Minister Ben Wallace said that sending British troops to Ukraine "can't be ruled out," the Daily Mail reports.

The former head of the British Ministry of Defense admitted that the soldiers of the kingdom would have to be stationed in Ukraine.

"We have to use the phrase 'we can't rule out.' Ultimately, part of deterrence is ambiguity...to keep the adversary guessing how far we're going to go and what we're going to do. That's what Putin does masterfully -- he keeps everyone guessing. Importantly, we never close down pathways and keep people guessing," Wallace said.

He added that the mock elections in russia showed that Putin is the closest thing to Adolf Hitler in this generation.

"The best thing is to make sure that he understands that we consider what he is doing in Ukraine very, very serious," the former head of the Ministry of Defense emphasized.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Kallas refused to guarantee that Estonian troops would not be sent to Ukraine.

On February 27, French President Emmanuel Macron allowed Western troops to be sent to the territory of Ukraine. At the same time, he recognized the lack of consensus on this issue among the allies.

The French Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that military personnel of Western countries if they were sent to the territory of Ukraine, could participate in special operations without engaging in hostilities with the russian army.

The Estonian general believes that the European leaders' discussion of support for Ukraine in the form of a possible deployment of Western ground troops to its territory is a signal for russia.