In the temporarily occupied Mariupol of the Donetsk Region, the equipment of the aggressor state of the russian federation with new markings was spotted.

This was announced by Petro Andriushchenko, adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, on the air of the telethon.

Thus, he noted that the movement of military trucks and refueling trucks coming from the territory of the russian federation through the city is already a common phenomenon.

"And that's why it always catches our eye if something unusual happens, because it always has to tell us something. This time, first of all, 9 trucks with manpower, with ammunition and, as our people say, with "household junk" that the russians drag behind them, drove at the same time. And some of these trucks had new markings," Andriushchenko said.

According to the adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, the new signs look like two rectangles together. According to him, this means that this is some new unit that was formed on the territory of the russian federation, which had not previously participated in combat clashes.

"It was moved from the territory of russia directly through Mariupol, we know for sure, through the Berdiansk district. And the last time it was seen in the territory of the Prymorskyi district, that is, we are still trying to find out what was its final destination. It is possible that the city Prymorsk itself of the Zaporizhzhia Region or Melitopol, or perhaps Tokmak - closer to the front line," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, meanwhile, the aggressor state of russia continues to bring migrants to the temporarily occupied Mariupol, Donetsk Region.