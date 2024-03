Share:













Accused of war crimes, russian dictator vladimir putin is going to visit China in May to meet with Xi Jinping after his so-called "inauguration".

This was reported by the Reuters agency on Tuesday, March 19, with reference to five informed sources.

According to sources, putin will visit China in May for talks with Xi Jinping, which could be his first foreign trip of the so-called "new presidential term". The trip of the russian dictator to China will take place before the planned trip of Xi Jinping to Europe.

"Foreign diplomats and observers said they expected putin to make his first stop in China after his re-election. Putin's official inauguration as president should take place around May 7," the report said.

Reuters reminds that in recent years, China has strengthened trade and military ties with the russian federation, as the United States and its allies have imposed sanctions against both countries. Putin told reporters on Sunday, March 17, that russia and China have "global prospects" and a stable relationship thanks in part to his personal relationship with Xi, and that Moscow and Beijing will continue to develop ties in the coming years. Meanwhile, Xi visited russia during his first foreign trip since the pandemic last March, shortly after the start of his third term.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 18, Chinese Head Xi Jinping congratulated russian dictator vladimir putin on winning another term as president of russia.