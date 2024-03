Cabinet extends contract with Enerhorynok director Hnatiuk for 1 year, he holds this position for more than 10

The Cabinet of Ministers has extended for 1 year the contract with the director of the Enerhorynok state enterprise Yurii Hnatiuk.

This is stated in order of the government No. 228 of March 15, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The government also authorized the first Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko Anatoliivna to sign the specified contract.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 12, 2014, the Cabinet of Ministers dismissed the director of the Enerhorynok state enterprise Serhii Bedin, appointing Yurii Hnatiuk instead.

In March 2019, the Cabinet of Ministers extended the contract with the director of the Enerhorynok state enterprise Hnatiuk for another 5 years.

Prior to his appointment, Hnatiuk served as the head of one of the departments of the Enerhorynok settlement center.

The Enerhorynok state enterprise is the operator of the wholesale electricity market.