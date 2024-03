Share:













The Defense Forces spoke about enemy complaints about the work of Ukrainian EW. The spokeswoman for the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine, Colonel Natalia Humeniuk, told how Ukrainian fighters successfully manage to fight against the drones of the russian occupation army with EW means.

She said this on the air of the United News telethon.

So, when asked by the presenter how many enemy drones the Defense Forces manage to land with the help of EW, the spokeswoman said that the enemy even complains in social networks about the effective work of Ukrainians.

"In different areas of the front it is different. But even the occupiers themselves note and complain in social networks that the work of EW on our part is extremely effective. As according to the classics: not every drone reaches even the middle of the Dnieper," said Natalia Humeniuk.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the head of the joint press center of the South Operational Command Natalia Humeniuk said that Shaheds which are now used by russian invaders in Ukraine, differ in darker colors and different sound characteristics: some of them are somewhat louder, others - quieter, it depends on modifications.