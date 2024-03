Share:













Copied



Russian troops continue active operations along the entire front line, especially on the Novopavlovsk, Avdiyivka, and Bakhmut Axes. During the day, they carried out seven missile and 70 airstrikes, as well as 110 attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops and peaceful settlements from MLRSes.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

"Over the past 24 hours, 61 combat clashes took place. In total, the enemy launched seven missile and 70 airstrikes carried out 110 attacks from MLRSes on the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are deaths and injuries among the civilian population," said the General Staff.

During the past day, the settlements of Velyka Pysarivka, Lukashivka, and Ponomarenka of the Sumy Region were hit by airstrikes; Rozdolivka, Semenivka, Oleksandropil, Ocheretyne, Novobakhmutivka, Krasnohorivka, Paraskoviyivka, Kostiantynivka, Novomykhailivka, Velyka Novosilka, Staromayorske, and Urozhaine in the Donetsk Region; and Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia Region.

About 120 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolayiv Regions were under artillery fire.

On the Kupiyansk Axis, the enemy carried out three unsuccessful assaults on the positions of the Defense Forces in the area of the Synkivka settlement in the Kharkiv Region.

On the Lyman Axis, our soldiers repelled four enemy attacks in the area of Terny settlement of the Donetsk Region, where the enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops.

On the Bakhmut Axis, our defenders repelled seven enemy attacks in the settlements of Ivanivske, Klishchiyivka, and Andriyivka in the Donetsk Region.

On the Avdiyivka Axis, our defenders repelled nine enemy attacks in the settlements of Berdychi, Orlivka, Tonenke, and Nevelske in the Donetsk Region.

On the Novopavlovsk Axis, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiyivka, Novomykhailivka, Vodiane, and Urozhaine in the Donetsk Region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to break through the defenses of our troops 25 times.

On Orikhiv Axis, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders nine times in the settlements of Staromayorske in the Donetsk Region and Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia Region.

On the Kherson Axis, the enemy does not give up its intention to knock out our units from the bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnieper River. During the past day, three assaults were carried out on the positions of our troops.

Aviation of the Defense Forces struck nine areas of concentration of personnel, and weapons and military equipment of the enemy. Units of the missile forces inflicted damage on one enemy anti-aircraft vehicle.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the aggressor state, russia, has concentrated 19,000 troops on the border of the Chernihiv and Sumy Regions of Ukraine and constantly creates threats regarding a new offensive from this side.