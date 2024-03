Ukrainian drone attacks on refineries manage to turn off 10% to 15% of RF's daily oil refining – Bloomberg

Share:













Copied



About 600,000 barrels per day of russia's oil refining capacity were disabled as a result of Ukrainian drone strikes.

This represents approximately 10% to 15% of daily oil refining, Bloomberg reports.

Drone strikes hit several refineries in russia, sending diesel futures higher.

"This is important because, obviously, it will immediately hit the export of distillates. So it will probably reduce exports by a couple of hundred thousand barrels," said Gunvor CEO Torbjorn Tornqvist.

Meanwhile, JPMorgan Chase & Co. estimates that the Ukrainian attacks have resulted in the loss of about 900,000 barrels per day of russian oil refining capacity. It could take "several weeks or even months" to restore capacity, and the strikes would add about a USD 4 per barrel risk premium to global oil prices, analysts said.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, according to the Bloomberg agency, attacks by Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) on russian oil refineries resulted in damage to more than 10% of production facilities.

Earlier, we wrote with reference to our own sources in law enforcement agencies that the Security Service of Ukraine was behind the attack on three oil refineries in the RF.